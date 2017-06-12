All-Star Vote Totals For Rockies’ Blackmon Soar

DENVER (CBS4/The Sports Xchange) – Major League Baseball announced its latest National League tabulations in All-Star Game balloting on Monday, and Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is one of the favorites.
Leading vote-getter Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals became the first player to reach two million votes and has 2,132,795 overall. He leads the outfielders but he’s followed by Blackmon (1,588,498) and Jason Heyward (737,147) of the Chicago Cubs.
Blackmon is currently batting .337 (4th in Major League Baseball) and has 15 home runs and 53 RBIs.
“Blackmon is putting together a magnificent season for the first-place Rockies, who have proved to be for real,” writes Oliver Macklin of MLB.com in the latest update on the voting.
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart moved ahead of Los Angeles’ Corey Seager in the battle for the starting shortstop gig. Cozart sits at 997,966 votes while Seager has received 804,788.
Buster Posey (1,357,467) of the San Francisco Giants leads all catchers. Other position leaders are first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (1,060,532) of the Nationals, second baseman Daniel Murphy (1,745,231) of the Nationals and third baseman Kris Bryant (1,248,348) of the Cubs.
Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu is now third in voting with 287,131 and Nolan Arenado is second in voting for third base with 951,747 votes.
The American League balloting update will be announced Tuesday.