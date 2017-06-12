TORNADO WARNING: In effect for Weld County until 4:45 p.m. | Latest Forecast | Rare PDS Tornado Watch Issued

Identical Twins With Identical Kidney Disease Urge Coloradans To Become Living Donors

June 12, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Aubree Adams, Aurora, Children's Hospital, Colorado Living Donor Day, FSGS, Kaylee Adams, Living Donors, Organ Donors, Thornton

By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Identical twins from Thornton share an identical problem. Both suffer from a rare disease that has led to kidney failure.

One twin has been scheduled for a kidney transplant this month, but the other is waiting for a donor.

living donor 5pkg frame 219 Identical Twins With Identical Kidney Disease Urge Coloradans To Become Living Donors

Kaylee and Aubree Adams (credit: CBS)

“Shared a room, always dancing, laughing together, literally always together,” Kaylee and Aubree Adams said.

The inseparable sisters were in a bed at Children’s Hospital Colorado, side by side, as usual. Kaylee and Aubree are identical twins. They have the same eyes, the same smiles and the same sickness.

living donor 5pkg frame 964 Identical Twins With Identical Kidney Disease Urge Coloradans To Become Living Donors

Kaylee and Aubree Adams (credit: Adams Family)

“It’s called FSGS or Focal Segmental Glomeruloscl… I can’t say the last word,” said Aubree.

“Sclerosis!” said Kaylee and shared a fist bump with her sister.

living donor 5pkg frame 806 Identical Twins With Identical Kidney Disease Urge Coloradans To Become Living Donors

Kaylee and Aubree Adams (credit: CBS)

The duo was diagnosed with the rare disease at 4 years old. They have lived with weakness, headaches and swelling.

Now, at age 20, their kidneys are failing.

living donor 5pkg frame 1941 Identical Twins With Identical Kidney Disease Urge Coloradans To Become Living Donors

CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh interviews Kaylee and Aubree Adams (credit: CBS)

Aubree is preparing for surgery. A machine spins and separates harmful antibodies from her blood. It’s a critical step toward a kidney transplant.

Aubree has found a living donor. Incredibly, it is her best friend Nikki’s identical twin sister, Kenzie Saint-John.

living donor 5pkg frame 1632 Identical Twins With Identical Kidney Disease Urge Coloradans To Become Living Donors

Kenzie Saint-John with Aubree (credit: Adams Family)

Aubree: “She’s the perfect person for it.”

Kaylee: “She’s really selfless.”

Aubree: “Yeah, very, very selfless. She doesn’t even think twice about it.”

Meanwhile, Kaylee is on the list for a kidney. It will be her second transplant.

“I’m just waiting for someone to step up,” said Kaylee.

living donor 5pkg frame 1542 Identical Twins With Identical Kidney Disease Urge Coloradans To Become Living Donors

Nikki Saint-John, Kaylee and Aubree Adams, Kenzie Saint-John (credit: Adams Family)

These sisters would do anything for each other, including giving a kidney if they could. They’re urging others to become living donors.

“You have two kidneys, why not share?” asked Aubree.

living donor 5pkg frame 2259 Identical Twins With Identical Kidney Disease Urge Coloradans To Become Living Donors

(credit: CBS)

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) 1,881 people in Colorado are waiting for a kidney.

Tuesday, June 13, is Colorado Living Donor Day. It is a celebration of the courage of living organ donors, but it also shines the spotlight on the need for many more.

living donor 5pkg frame 1243 Identical Twins With Identical Kidney Disease Urge Coloradans To Become Living Donors

(credit: CBS)

Those interested in being tested as a living donor, should contact American Transplant Foundation at 303-757-0959 or sign up for the Potential Living Donor Database.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

