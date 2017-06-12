Identical Twins With Identical Kidney Disease Urge Coloradans To Become Living Donors

By Kathy Walsh

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Identical twins from Thornton share an identical problem. Both suffer from a rare disease that has led to kidney failure.

One twin has been scheduled for a kidney transplant this month, but the other is waiting for a donor.

“Shared a room, always dancing, laughing together, literally always together,” Kaylee and Aubree Adams said.

The inseparable sisters were in a bed at Children’s Hospital Colorado, side by side, as usual. Kaylee and Aubree are identical twins. They have the same eyes, the same smiles and the same sickness.

“It’s called FSGS or Focal Segmental Glomeruloscl… I can’t say the last word,” said Aubree.

“Sclerosis!” said Kaylee and shared a fist bump with her sister.

The duo was diagnosed with the rare disease at 4 years old. They have lived with weakness, headaches and swelling.

Now, at age 20, their kidneys are failing.

Aubree is preparing for surgery. A machine spins and separates harmful antibodies from her blood. It’s a critical step toward a kidney transplant.

Aubree has found a living donor. Incredibly, it is her best friend Nikki’s identical twin sister, Kenzie Saint-John.

Aubree: “She’s the perfect person for it.”

Kaylee: “She’s really selfless.”

Aubree: “Yeah, very, very selfless. She doesn’t even think twice about it.”

Meanwhile, Kaylee is on the list for a kidney. It will be her second transplant.

“I’m just waiting for someone to step up,” said Kaylee.

These sisters would do anything for each other, including giving a kidney if they could. They’re urging others to become living donors.

“You have two kidneys, why not share?” asked Aubree.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) 1,881 people in Colorado are waiting for a kidney.

Tuesday, June 13, is Colorado Living Donor Day. It is a celebration of the courage of living organ donors, but it also shines the spotlight on the need for many more.

Those interested in being tested as a living donor, should contact American Transplant Foundation at 303-757-0959 or sign up for the Potential Living Donor Database.

