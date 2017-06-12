COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos Quarterback Paxton Lynch. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Woman Held Hostage: ‘There Was Smoke, It Was Just Crazy’

June 12, 2017 8:07 AM
Filed Under: Aurora, Aurora Police Department, Aurora Standoff, Curtis Jackson Jr.

By Dillon Thomas

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A standoff at an Aurora apartment complex ended peacefully Sunday morning, after more than nine hours of failed negotiations.

Police responded to the 11900 block of Archer Lane in Aurora Saturday night, after receiving reports of a hostile individual following a custody dispute.

“[Police] had beanbag guns, and they had dogs,” one witness told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Police tell CBS4 they entered the home with force, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said the suspect had outstanding warrants.

“A cop came up to us, and said, ‘This might not end good’,” the witness said. “Next thing I hear was a big boom.”

The only other adult inside the home, the mother of the suspect’s children, spoke exclusively with CBS4. She said the Aurora Police did everything as they should have.

(credit: CBS)

“They came in, and they got us,” she said, wishing not to be identified. “[Police] came from everywhere. There was smoke, it was just crazy.”

35-year-old Curtis Jackson Jr. was arrested, according to Aurora Police.

Curtis Jackson Jr. (credit: Aurora Police Department)

Pictures obtained by CBS4 show the damage done by police, as they entered the apartment.

Aurora police said Jackson was arrested, facing charges including false imprisonment and assault. He also had warrants for tampering with a witness, and domestic violence.

The mother of Jackson’s children said he is a good man. She believed he never had intentions of hurting anyone, including the three children in the home.

She said Jackson simply did not want to go to jail.

“My kids are not hurt; they don’t have a scratch on them. I’m fine,” she said. “I’m just grateful for the Aurora Police, to be honest. I really am. I’m grateful.”

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The woman said Aurora Police were kind enough to clean her apartment after the incident, also replacing doors.

Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz tweeted out appreciation for the officers, and SWAT members, who responded to the event.

