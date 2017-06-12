Amazon Building Largest Industrial Building In Colorado

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Thornton will be the latest location for another Amazon fulfillment center.

The retail giant will build the 2.4 million square foot center over three stories on 80 acres on the northeast corner near Interstate 25 and 144th Avenue. That will make it the largest industrial building in the state.

Construction is set to begin later this month with an anticipated opening of August 2018.

The facility will be different than other Amazon centers in Colorado because this will be a sort facility which means it will only handle product that is 18 inches and smaller. The facility will also include a large amount of robotics.

About 1,500 people will be employed at the center.

“We are excited to continue growing in Colorado with the new Amazon Robotics fulfillment center in Thornton,” said Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s Vice President of North American Operations, in a statement. “This facility will utilize Amazon Robotics, vision systems, and more than 20 years’ worth of software and mechanical innovations. We are grateful for the support we have received from state and local leaders who have helped make this project possible.”