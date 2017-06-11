Suspect At Large After Ramming Police Car, Escaping From Officers

June 11, 2017 2:32 PM
Filed Under: Police Chase, Westminster, Westminster Police

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The search is on for a suspect who rammed a police cruiser in Westminster Sunday morning and sped away.

westminster police Suspect At Large After Ramming Police Car, Escaping From Officers

(credit: CBS)

Police said the situation started when the suspect didn’t pull over when a Westminster police officer attempted to make a traffic stop at 7:15 a.m. That was near Westcliff Parkway and Westminster Boulevard, close to Highway 36.

Another officer spotted the suspect’s car a few blocks away and turned on his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The suspect then swerved towards that officer’s cruiser and struck it. That happened at 92nd Avenue and Westminster Boulevard.

Police then chased the car for about a mile before calling off the pursuit.

The police officer whose car was rammed was not hurt.

Anyone who spots the suspect’s car is asked to call 911 or Westminster police at (303) 658-4360. It was described as being a silver Subaru Forrester and it had the following Colorado license plate: FHQ287.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
BIKE MS
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch