Broncos Safety T.J. Ward Hosts Annual Youth Camp

June 11, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, T.J. Ward

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos safety T.J. Ward hosted his annual kids football camp Saturday morning at a middle school in Denver.

Ward’s camp — T.J. Ward Legacy Football Camp — took place at DSST Green Valley Ranch Middle School and was free for boys and girls ages 9 to 14.

t j ward 2 Broncos Safety T.J. Ward Hosts Annual Youth Camp

T.J. Ward (credit: CBS)

Ward has been in Denver since 2014, and he says it’s cool to see kids that keep coming back to the camp each year.

“I have a ball when I come out here and just interact with the kids — the youth, the future. And you see them grow up every year, it’s my fourth year now. To see kids four years older is astonishing,” Ward said.

t j ward 1 Broncos Safety T.J. Ward Hosts Annual Youth Camp

(credit: CBS)

Ward’s camp is part of the T.J. Ward Foundation, which works to “enhance the lives of young people by supporting programs that provide the tools necessary to empower young men and women in underprivileged communities across the country.”

