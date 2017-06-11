Police Department Search Returns ‘Lucky’ The Lion To Infant Owner

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – In the picture, ‘Lucky’ the stuffed lion sat alone in a park as darkness approached.
A plea for help accompanied the forlorn lion’s photo: “I know a little person might be sad without me, and I want to go home.”
A Saturday night Facebook post by Fort Collins Police Services implored followers to search the community for the lion’s home.
It worked remarkably well.
Late Sunday morning, FCPS posted an update to the situation: “We were able to locate Lucky the Lion’s owner! Fort Collins, you really outdid yourself.”
The post included a picture of a smiling infant lying next to several stuffed animals — including a very reunited lion. It also included a message of thanks from the little girl’s family: “We are so LUCKY to live in a community that cares enough about their residents to do something like this!”