Police Department Search Returns ‘Lucky’ The Lion To Infant Owner

June 11, 2017 5:14 PM
Filed Under: Fort Collins, Fort Collins Police Services, Larimer County, Parenting, Toys

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – In the picture, ‘Lucky’ the stuffed lion sat alone in a park as darkness approached.

A plea for help accompanied the forlorn lion’s photo: “I know a little person might be sad without me, and I want to go home.”

lucky the lion 1 fcps fb Police Department Search Returns Lucky The Lion To Infant Owner

( credit – Facebook/Ft Collins Police Services)

 

A Saturday night Facebook post by Fort Collins Police Services implored followers to search the community for the lion’s home.

It worked remarkably well.

Late Sunday morning, FCPS posted an update to the situation: “We were able to locate Lucky the Lion’s owner! Fort Collins, you really outdid yourself.”

The post included a picture of a smiling infant lying next to several stuffed animals — including a very reunited lion. It also included a message of thanks from the little girl’s family: “We are so LUCKY to live in a community that cares enough about their residents to do something like this!”

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
BIKE MS
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch