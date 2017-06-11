Neighbors, Friends Light Candles In Vigil For Kiaya Campbell

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Friends and neighbors attended a vigil on Saturday night to show support for the family of a 10-year-old girl who was killed in Thornton.

The event was held near 128th Avenue and Monaco Street, close to where the body of Kiaya Campbell was found.

Many of those who attended said they are still shocked by the murder.

“We need to do everything that we can to make sure that Kiaya’s family feels this love and this support from all of us, no speculation. It happened and unfortunately it affected everyone,” said a family friend.

Some children wrote messages of love along the sidewalk and some people placed flowers and stuffed animals at several memorials.

After the sun set, everyone lit candles.

It was a quiet crowd, made up of many moms and daughters from the neighborhood still in disbelief about what happened.

“We brought out 10 princess balloons because she was 10 years old and then we brought out a dozen roses,” Michelle Archuleta said.

“It has really affected a lot of us out here. We still don’t know, it always puts a community like this on edge when something like this happens.”