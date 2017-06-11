Jared Polis Announces Run For Colorado Governor

DENVER (AP) — Rep. Jared Polis is joining a crowded field in the race for Colorado governor.
The Democrat from Boulder who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District said Sunday he wants to see Colorado use 100 percent renewable energy by 2040 and provide free, full-day preschool or kindergarten for children age 3 and older.
Polis says President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement as well as what Polis called “all of the movement in the wrong direction” regarding oil, gas, coal and renewable energy, leaves him believing any progress will have to be made at the state level.
Gov. John Hickenlooper cannot seek re-election due to term limits.
Almost two dozen people are seeking the seat, including Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter and Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler, a Republican.
