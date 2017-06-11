BREAKING NEWS: 15-year-old arrested, suspected of killing 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell in Thornton (Full Story)

Jared Polis Announces Run For Colorado Governor

June 11, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Campaign 2018, Colorado Governor, Donald Trump, Jared Polis, John Hickenlooper

DENVER (AP) — Rep. Jared Polis is joining a crowded field in the race for Colorado governor.

polis Jared Polis Announces Run For Colorado Governor

U.S. Rep. Jared Polis (credit: CBS)

The Democrat from Boulder who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District said Sunday he wants to see Colorado use 100 percent renewable energy by 2040 and provide free, full-day preschool or kindergarten for children age 3 and older.

Polis says President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement as well as what Polis called “all of the movement in the wrong direction” regarding oil, gas, coal and renewable energy, leaves him believing any progress will have to be made at the state level.

Gov. John Hickenlooper cannot seek re-election due to term limits.

Almost two dozen people are seeking the seat, including Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter and Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler, a Republican.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
BIKE MS
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch