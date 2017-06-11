I-70 To Shut Down At Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel Overnight For Road Work

June 11, 2017 6:41 PM
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Lane closures and temporary holds on Interstate 70 traffic will be taking place overnight at Colorado’s Eisenhower-Johnson tunnels.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said crews will be smoothing the surface of the road in a grinding operation. They will also be restriping the road to improve visibility for drivers.

The Eisenhower–Johnson Memorial Tunnels (credit: CBS)

The restriping includes using an epoxy paint which is considered a hazardous material, so cars can’t be in the tunnel as it is being applied and right afterwards.

The work is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. Sunday and it will initially only include lane closures. After 11 p.m., full tunnel closures will go into effect. The work is expected to be completed early Monday morning and then all lanes will be opened.

Work for the project will also be taking place late Monday into early Tuesday and late Tuesday night and will mean similar closures will go into effect.

