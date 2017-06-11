Firefighter Injured At Site Of Colorado Wildfire

CRAIG, Colo. (CBS4) – A male firefighter was injured on Saturday while fighting a wildfire in northwestern Colorado.
The incident happened at the site of the Temple Fire near Craig, and the injury was described as being second degree burns to the legs.
Fire managers believe the wildfire, which is located on federal land 25 miles west of Craig, was started by a lightning strike. It has burned more than 60 acres and on Sunday it was 60 percent contained.
Authorities haven’t said so far how the firefighter got burned. They said they are “investigating the circumstances of the injury.”
The Temple Fire is one of several fires burning in western Colorado. Last week, fire managers on Colorado’s Western Slope told reporters hot and dry conditions in the region are contributing to an elevated fire danger.
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.