Latest Forecast: Not As Hot With A Few Late Day Storms

DENVER (CBS4) – There will be a small cool down over northeastern parts of the state for Sunday. Including the Denver metro area where the high should be around 5 to 8 degrees cooler than Saturday’s 94. The reason being a little more cloud cover and slightly cooler temperatures pushing in from the northeast.
There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night for the northern Front Range and northeastern plains including the Denver metro area. Some of the storms over Weld County may reach severe levels containing hail and strong gusty winds.
Monday will be windy and hot ahead of an approaching cold front. This may increase the fire danger over eastern Colorado. There is a problem with the fire threat over the western slope already. Where there is a Red Flag Warning through Monday night.
At the same time there is a Flood Advisory through the weekend along the Cache La Poudre River near Fort Collins. Where bike paths and trails along the river are under water in some spots.
A dry, cold front will push through on Tuesday bringing in cooler , more normal temperatures for this time of year.
Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.