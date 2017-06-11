BREAKING NEWS: 15-year-old arrested, suspected of killing 10-year-old Kiaya Campbell in Thornton (Full Story)

Blessings Given To Denver Zoo Animals In Church

June 11, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: Blessings Of The Animals, Denver Zoo, Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church, Religion

DENVER (CBS4) – Things got “wild” in church in Denver on Sunday when animals from the Denver Zoo were brought in for a special Blessing of the Animals service.

The non-denominational service took place in the morning at Montview Boulevard Presbyterian Church. It was meant to be a celebration of life and all animals.

Workers from the zoo’s Animal Ambassadors program brought a monitor lizard, turtle, opossum, hawk, parrot, snake and more to the church, to the delight of children and adults in attendance.

Church services in which animals are blessed usually consist of parishioners bringing their pets to church. In Sunday’s case, the zoo asked that it be just the wild animals present for the service.

