A Basin’s Last Day Closes Out 2017 Ski Season

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Sunday is the last day of the 2016-17 ski season, and Arapahoe Basin is the last Colorado ski area to close.

Several thousand skiers showed up to revel in the remaining season’s snow in Summit County.

“It kind of reminds me of opening day,” said A-Basin Marketing Manager Adrienne Saia Isaac, “with the people and the costumes.”

Many skiers were pond skimming to mark the occasion, she said.

Only two of the area’s eight lifts were still running, and those were scheduled to shut down at 2:30 p.m., the normal closure time during the area’s extended spring season. Of the 107 trails, only 21 were still open.

“The snow quality is just better in the morning,” Isaas said.

The outdoor temperature at 2 p.m. was 60 degrees, she said.

The resort switches to summer festivities in two weeks with the opening of a restaurant and a full list of events.