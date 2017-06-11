A Basin’s Last Day Closes Out 2017 Ski Season

June 11, 2017 2:46 PM
ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Sunday is the last day of the 2016-17 ski season, and Arapahoe Basin is the last Colorado ski area to close.

Several thousand skiers showed up to revel in the remaining season’s snow in Summit County.

“It kind of reminds me of opening day,” said A-Basin Marketing Manager Adrienne Saia Isaac, “with the people and the costumes.”

a basin last day 4 credit dave camara arapahoe basin ski area A Basins Last Day Closes Out 2017 Ski Season

( credit – Dave Camara/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area)

a basin last day 3 credit dave camara arapahoe basin ski area A Basins Last Day Closes Out 2017 Ski Season

( credit – Dave Camara/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area)

Many skiers were pond skimming to mark the occasion, she said.

Only two of the area’s eight lifts were still running, and those were scheduled to shut down at 2:30 p.m., the normal closure time during the area’s extended spring season. Of the 107 trails, only 21 were still open.

a basin last day 6 credit dave camara arapahoe basin ski area A Basins Last Day Closes Out 2017 Ski Season

( credit – Dave Camara/Arapahoe Basin Ski Area)

 

“The snow quality is just better in the morning,” Isaas said.

The outdoor temperature at 2 p.m. was 60 degrees, she said.

a basin last day from base area webcam A Basins Last Day Closes Out 2017 Ski Season

( credit – Arapahoe Basin base area webcam)

The resort switches to summer festivities in two weeks with the opening of a restaurant and a full list of events.

 

 

