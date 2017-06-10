Wildfire Grows To 400 Acres In Northwest Colorado An aerial firefight is underway in northwestern Colorado against a wildfire that grew to 400 acres on Saturday.

Latest Forecast: Heat, Flood and FireOn the weather map we have a strong ridge of high pressure covering most of the country. Under this ridge temperatures are running above normal to near record levels from the Desert southwest all the way to the east coast and Colorado is right in the middle of the heat wave.