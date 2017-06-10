Wildfire Grows To 400 Acres In Northwest Colorado

MEEKER, Colo. (CBS4) – An aerial firefight is underway in northwestern Colorado against a wildfire that grew to 400 acres on Saturday.
The fire is being referred to as the Hunter Fire and it’s located in the Piceance Basin southwest of Meeker.
So far it’s not clear how the wildfire started.
A few other smaller wildfires were also burning in western Colorado, including one on federal land 25 miles west of Craig.
Last Tuesday, fire managers on Colorado’s Western Slope told reporters hot and dry conditions in the region are contributing to an elevated fire danger.
