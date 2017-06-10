Hospital Celebrates Opening Of Unit For Moms, New Babies

DENVER (CBS4) – Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center celebrated the opening of a brand new mom and baby unit on Friday.
The new space in the Denver hospital includes larger patient rooms, breastfeeding pillows and pumps in every room, and the hospital says they are all equipped with state-of-the-art technology.
The unit is also closer to the Neonatal ICU.
“We’re going to be able to have patients in this new unit on Monday, and going to have moms and babies under one roof in the same hospital whether they have a normal, healthy baby with them or they have a high-risk pregnancy that leaves them with the baby in the intensive care unit,” said Gina Minert, the nurse manager for the new unit.
Hospital officials say they are the only ones in the state that can serve high-risk pregnant moms and their babies under one roof.