17-year NBA Veteran Miller Plans To Keep On Playing

June 10, 2017 6:46 PM
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — NBA veteran Mike Miller is under contract with the Denver Nuggets through next season — and is anxious to fulfill that commitment.

The 17-year pro returned to his home state of South Dakota Saturday to participate in a basketball clinic in Sioux Falls. He tells the Argus Leader that he still enjoys playing and he plans to keep going as long as he can.

Miller, who played high school basketball in Mitchell, was a former fifth overall NBA pick and was the 2001 rookie of the year with the Orlando Magic.

Miller says there is a lot of young talent in Denver and the team has a bright future. He says the Nuggets are a great organization and deserve good things.

Miller played in 20 games last season.

