Latest Forecast: Heat, Flood and Fire

June 10, 2017 8:17 AM
By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – On the weather map we have a strong ridge of high pressure covering most of the country. Under this ridge temperatures are running above normal to near record levels from the Desert southwest all the way to the east coast and Colorado is right in the middle of the heat wave.

With mostly sunny skies combined with just a few mountain wave clouds temperatures will be in the 90s to low 100s across the eastern plains with 70s and 80s in the mountains and 90s across the western slope.

There is a Flood Advisory through Sunday for the Cache La Poudre River near the Fort Collins area due to rapid snow melt. Some of the bike paths and trails may be under water or water-logged through the weekend.

At the same time there is a Red Flag Warning through Sunday night for the western slope. Winds may gust in these areas up to 45 mph along with relative humidity levels only around 5 to 10 %.

The heat wave will be locked in place through Monday with a nice cooling trend arriving by Tuesday.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

