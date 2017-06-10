Pair Of Fatal Crashes Take Place Saturday On Colorado Roads

June 10, 2017 7:25 PM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A pair of deadly crashes took place on Colorado roads on Saturday.

A stretch of C-470 was shut down for several hours at West Quincy Avenue in the afternoon.

One woman died there after crashing her motorcycle into the guard rail. No other vehicles were involved, but it caused major backups.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash.

Also, Highway 13 is back open after a deadly crash in Garfield County north of Craig.

Two vehicles were involved in that crash, and a man driving a truck did not survive.

Three people in the other car were rushed to the hospital. One victim had to be airlifted in critical condtion.

There’s no word yet on the cause of that crash.

