Rockies Defeat Cubs, Extend Win Streak To 7 Games

CHICAGO (The Sports Xchange) – Mark Reynolds and Charlie Blackmon each hit a long-distance home run that cleared the Wrigley Field bleachers, and rookie right-hander Jeff Hoffman matched a career high with eight strikeouts as the Colorado Rockies cruised to a 9-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon.

Reynolds’ home run traveled an estimated 447 feet, and Blackmon’s blast covered an estimated 439 feet. Reynolds finished the game a triple short of the cycle as he went 4-for-5 with two singles, a double, a home run and two RBIs.

The offensive outburst powered Colorado (41-23) to its seventh consecutive victory, which marks the franchise’s longest winning streak since April 9-15, 2011.

Willson Contreras finished 1-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Cubs, who did not have an extra-base hit. Chicago (30-31) lost its fourth game in a row.

Hoffman (4-0) limited the Cubs to one run on four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out eight, four of which were caught looking.

Cubs right-hander Eddie Butler (3-2) allowed three runs in five innings to draw the loss.

Colorado opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning. DJ LeMahieu slammed a double off the base of the wall in right-center field to drive in Blackmon. Two batters later, Reynolds doubled to the gap in left-center field to score LeMahieu.

Reynolds increased the Rockies’ lead to 3-0 with a solo shot to lead off the fourth. His blast down the left-field line landed on Waveland Ave. and marked his 17th home run of the season.

Blackmon made it 4-0 in the seventh when he turned on a pitch from Cubs left-hander Brian Duensing for his 15th home run. The ball landed on Sheffield Ave. beyond the right-field bleachers.

Chicago cut the deficit to 4-1 on Contreras’ run-scoring single in the seventh.

Nolan Arenado put the game out of reach with a three-run double in the ninth inning. With two out and the bases loaded, Arenado hammered a line drive down the left-field line to clear the bases.

Arenado scored on a wild pitch later in the ninth to make it 8-1. Ian Desmond added a run-scoring single to complete the rout.

NOTES: Cubs SS Addison Russell went 0 for 2 in his first start since Tuesday. He missed three games amid allegations posted on social media that he physically and verbally abused his wife. Russell denied the claims. The Cubs are cooperating with the commissioner’s office as it investigates. … Rockies OF Carlos Gonzalez was held out of the starting lineup. He pinch hit in the ninth inning and was ruled out on the infield-fly rule. … The Cubs recalled RHP Felix Pena from Triple-A Iowa and optioned RHP Seth Frankoff to Triple-A Iowa. Pena allowed two runs in 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. … Rockies SS Alexi Amarista went 1-for-5 in his first start since May 28. … Cubs LF Kyle Schwarber batted leadoff for the first time in 17 games. He went 0-for-4. … Carolina Panthers coach and former Chicago Bears LB Ron Rivera threw the ceremonial first pitch.