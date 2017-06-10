15 Displaced By Overnight Apartment Fire, 1 Critically Hurt

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire at an apartment building in Lakewood critically injured one person and displaced more than a dozen residents.
The fire destroyed one unit at the Ranch at Bear Creek, and surrounding units were damaged by smoke and water. The building is located at the intersection of South Estes Street and West Girton Drive, just north of Hampden Avenue.
The fire started in the unit that wound up being destroyed early Saturday morning.
The woman who was hurt was taken to the hospital and her injuries were described as being critical.