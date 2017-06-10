Anti-Shariah Rally In Denver Draws People From Both Sides

June 10, 2017
Filed Under: Islamic Law, Muslims, Protests, Shariah

DENVER (AP) – Police in Denver kept protesters against Islamic law and counter-protesters separated Saturday by a four-lane street in front of the state Capitol.

About 175 protesters held their rally on the Capitol grounds, singing the national anthem and waving signs. Around 200 counter-protesters gathered across the street with signs expressing support for Muslims. About 100 police officers were in between.

Members of the two groups shouted at each other across the street but no major disturbances were initially reported.

