Adam West, Star Of 1960s ‘Batman’ TV Series, Passes Away

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CBS4) – Adam West, the actor best known for his role as “Batman” in the 1960s, has passed away.
The actor died died in Los Angeles surrounded by family, according to his representative, Mark Measures.
“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family said in a statement to Variety.
West died after a brief battle with leukemia, the family added. He was 88 years old.
West’s campy version of Batman became a hit for ABC in 1966, but his success in that series impeded his ability to land other starring roles over the rest of his six-decade career. He eventually played Mayor Adam West of Quahog in Seth MacFarlane’s Fox show “Family Guy.”
West is survived by his wife, Marcelle, six children and five grandchildren.