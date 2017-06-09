Zima Returns To Stores This Summer

CHICAGO (CBS4) – Zima is making another comeback this summer.
Beginning Fourth of July weekend, the “alternative to beer” will return to shelves for a limited time.
MillerCoors spokesman Marty Maloney says, according to CBS Detroit, that they’re looking to connect with customers who are thirsty for some ’90s nostalgia.
“We got some of the people that worked on Zima in the ’90s to recreate the look, feel and taste so that it is almost identical to the original,” Maloney said. “People will be able to purchase it in a 6-pack and drink it out of the fluted bottle while tasting the refreshing citrus beverage they remember.”
Zima was discontinued in the U.S. in 2008