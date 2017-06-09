(CBS4) – Zima is making a comeback.

The lightly-carbonated clear alcoholic cooler that was popular in the mid-90s will be back on liquor store shelves for a limited time.

Chicago-based MillerCoors announced that Zima will be released for a limited time this summer, beginning on the 4th of July weekend, around the country.

Spokesman Marty Maloney said the company is looking to connect with consumers who are thirsty for a little nostalgia.

“We got some of the people that worked on Zima in the ’90s to recreate the look, feel and taste so that it is almost identical to the original,” Maloney added. “People will be able to purchase it in a 6-pack and drink it out of the fluted bottle while tasting the refreshing citrus beverage they remember.”

Zima was originally marketed as an alternative to beer, and is similar to a “cooler.” The beverage packs a 4.7 to 5.4 ABV. It tasted a bit like a flat Sprite, with just a little side hint of disappointment.

The drink was discontinued in the U.S. in 2008, but is still sold in Japan where it’s marketed as a nightclub drink.