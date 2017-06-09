Top Father’s Day Restaurants In Denver

By Jennifer Eberhart

You know how great your dad is, so why not show him and everyone else how much you appreciate him by taking him out to a nice dinner? Celebrate this Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19, with dad at one of Denver’s best restaurants.





Buckhorn Exchange

1000 Osage St.

Denver, CO 80204

(303) 534-9505

Buckhorn Exchange is Denver’s oldest restaurant, founded in 1893. The meals and atmosphere will make dad feel like he’s in the Wild West for the evening. Inside the saloon, you’ll find mounted deer heads on the wall and an entire museum dedicated to the West. Order any of the delicious steaks on the menu, from pot roast to buffalo tenderloin, elk, Colorado lamb, baby back ribs or even ostrich and yak. Buckhorn Exchange is a great place to take the entire family, and dad will have some great stories to tell, both of his meal and the restaurant itself!



Block & Larder

4000 Tennyson St.

Denver, CO 80212

(303) 433-4063

This bar and grill takes pride in being one of the best butchers in Denver, serving only the finest meats. Dad will love everything on the menu, and there are even some great desserts and drinks to go along with all the great choices. Many visitors love the laid-back ambiance of the place, while others definitely go for the meal itself. You can’t go wrong if you take dad out to the grill on Father’s Day.



Mercantile

Union Station

1701 Wynkoop St.

Denver, CO 80202

(720) 460-3733





Listed in 5280 Magazine as one of the top restaurants in all of Denver, Mercantile is where you take dad to really let him know how special you think he is. A little more upscale than your regular steakhouse or brewpub, Mercantile is a unique urban dining experience. The fact that you're dining in the newly revamped Union Station will be enough to get dad psyched! The menu contains everything from Spanish octopus to garlic bisque, bone marrow brûlée to paella Valencia.



La Loma

2527 W. 26 Ave.

Denver, CO 80211

(303) 433-8300

It may not be the first place you think of to take dad to on Father's Day, but La Loma is one of the best restaurants in the city, and certainly one of the best Tex-Mex restaurants around. Diners love the service, atmosphere and of course, the drinks and meals. La Loma is a family-owned restaurant that is so popular, it is expanding to two locations. On Father's Day, a special brunch menu will be offered and dad-only cocktails will be created. There is also a great patio seating space, so if it's nice out, you'll have the perfect spot.



Central Bistro

1691 Central St.

Denver, CO 80211

(303) 477-4582

