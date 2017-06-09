Man With Walker Struck, Killed While Crossing Street

DENVER (CBS4)– A man who appeared to have escaped one car crash earlier this week was struck and killed in another one in the same area.
The man was struck about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Federal Boulevard near Florida Avenue.
Police say the driver who struck the man stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
A man who knew the victim says he was using a walker when he crossed the street and was nearly struck the night before.
“In the same place, another car went into the nail salon last night and almost hit him then. He got by last night but he didn’t get by tonight,” said Lionel, the victim’s friend.
In that crash, the driver suffered critical injuries. Police say she was speeding.