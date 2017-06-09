Man With Walker Struck, Killed While Crossing Street

June 9, 2017 6:18 PM
Filed Under: Federal Boulevard, Florida Avenue, Pedestrian Killed

DENVER (CBS4)– A man who appeared to have escaped one car crash earlier this week was struck and killed in another one in the same area.

The man was struck about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Federal Boulevard near Florida Avenue.

federal auto ped 5vo frame 0 Man With Walker Struck, Killed While Crossing Street

(credit: CBS)

Police say the driver who struck the man stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

federal auto ped 5vo frame 325 Man With Walker Struck, Killed While Crossing Street

(credit: CBS)

A man who knew the victim says he was using a walker when he crossed the street and was nearly struck the night before.

federal auto ped 5vo frame 127 Man With Walker Struck, Killed While Crossing Street

(credit: CBS)

“In the same place, another car went into the nail salon last night and almost hit him then. He got by last night but he didn’t get by tonight,” said Lionel, the victim’s friend.

In that crash, the driver suffered critical injuries. Police say she was speeding.

federal suv into business 5vo frame 380 Man With Walker Struck, Killed While Crossing Street

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
BIKE MS
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch