Flags Lowered For Navy SEAL Who Died In Parachute Show

June 9, 2017 8:32 AM
DENVER (AP) — Flags on state buildings around Colorado are lowered in honor of a Navy SEAL who died during a parachute demonstration over the Hudson River.

Special Warfare Operator Remington J. Peters was killed when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration Memorial Day weekend. The 27-year-old from Grand Junction was a member of an elite Navy parachute team called the Leap Frogs.

Remington J. Peters (credit: US Navy)

Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday to honor Peters.

His family said he was a role model who lived life to the fullest and will be “painfully missed.”

