Officers Searching Area Where Child’s Body Was Found

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators are searching the area where a child’s body was found Thursday.
Ten-year-old Kiaya Campbell disappeared during Wednesday night’s rainstorm. On Thursday, the body of a child was found where she was last seen. It has not yet been positively identified as her, but the search to find her has been called off.
The Thornton Police Department tweeted Friday morning, saying “Investigators will be extensively searching the area of 128th/Holly where body was found.”
Police have not indicated how the child may have died, but they “are not ruling anything out.”
“Obviously this is an active investigation and we want to have a successful conclusion and a successful prosecution if we do find the person responsible,” Matt Barnes with the Thornton Police Department said Thursday.
Campbell was last seen with a 15-year-old boy, the son of her father’s girlfriend. The pair was walking to a shopping center in the area of 136th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard when he told police the two became separated during the rainstorm.
Officers are asking anyone with information on what might have happened to Campbell to contact them at 720-977-5069.