ICE Agent Shoots Man Carrying Weapon, Grazes Forehead

DENVER (CBS4)– An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot a man who was holding a weapon on Friday morning. The shooting happened during an attempted traffic stop.

Officers in Denver rushed to the area of Inca Street and West Louisiana Avenue on reports of a shooting possibly involving an ICE agent at 8:45 a.m. Friday.

Police say ICE had information on a person who had two outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. They tried to contact him through a vehicle stop in the area of W. Louisiana and Huron Streets. When officers stopped his vehicle, the suspect ran away towards Inca Street and refused to comply with officers’ orders.

As the suspect ran past Inca Street, he stopped and confronted the pursuing officers while holding what police describe as an “edged weapon” in his hand. During the confrontation, the officer fired a shot and grazed the suspect’s forehead. He was taken into custody and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Surveillance video from the nearby business Incredible Edibles captured the shooting as one man fell to the ground.

“We had employees here this morning and they heard a pop and knew it was gunfire right away and went to check cameras and saw a video of the shooting,” said Rick Scarpello with Incredible Edibles.

The suspect has not been identified and remains in custody on investigation of first-degree assault of a peace officer in addition to the outstanding warrants.

“Some kind of ice confrontation occurred at which one of the ice officers fired, striking him, grazing him in the head… and the individual has been detained,” said Denver Police Chief Robert White.