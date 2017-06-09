Stroke Sufferer Treated At Same Hospital While Daughter Gives Birth

June 9, 2017 8:24 PM
Filed Under: Greg Burns, stroke, Swedish Medical Center

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A man suffering a stroke is rushed to the hospital where his daughter was giving birth.

Greg Burns was golfing on June 3 when the stroke hit. Within 11 minutes, he was given TPA, a specific medicine for stroke patients.

stroke survivor story 5vo frame 0 Stroke Sufferer Treated At Same Hospital While Daughter Gives Birth

Greg Burns (credit: CBS)

After 18 minutes, he was rushed into surgery.

All the while, his daughter was also at Swedish Medical Center with her new baby boy.

stroke survivor story 5vo frame 463 Stroke Sufferer Treated At Same Hospital While Daughter Gives Birth

Greg Burns holds his grandson (credit: CBS)

“But yeah, I knew she was… I thought that she was still here, but I wasn’t sure. Because I knew she was supposed to go home that same day,” said Burns.

Burns, his daughter and the newborn are all happy and healthy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
BIKE MS
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch