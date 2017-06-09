Stroke Sufferer Treated At Same Hospital While Daughter Gives Birth

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A man suffering a stroke is rushed to the hospital where his daughter was giving birth.
Greg Burns was golfing on June 3 when the stroke hit. Within 11 minutes, he was given TPA, a specific medicine for stroke patients.
After 18 minutes, he was rushed into surgery.
All the while, his daughter was also at Swedish Medical Center with her new baby boy.
“But yeah, I knew she was… I thought that she was still here, but I wasn’t sure. Because I knew she was supposed to go home that same day,” said Burns.
Burns, his daughter and the newborn are all happy and healthy.