Stroke Sufferer Treated At Same Hospital While Daughter Gives Birth

Top 5 Vacations For People Who Don't Like Big Cities Get away from big city life by taking your vacation in five of the best small towns in America

Oh The Places You'll Go! Dr. Seuss Museum Opens Its DoorsFrom the squiggly, pink handrails outside the entrance to the front hall decorated with scenes from "And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street" — a real street just blocks away — the new Amazing World of Dr. Seuss museum says, "You're off to Great Places!"