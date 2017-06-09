Men Who Stole Broncos DeMarcus Ware’s Super Bowl Ring Sentenced

June 9, 2017 9:19 PM
Filed Under: Billy McCaslin, DeMarcus Ware, Denver Broncos, Denver Police, Sergio Irreza, Super Bowl Ring

DENVER (CBS4) – Two men who broke into Broncos star DeMarcus Ware’s home and stole his Super Bowl ring were sentenced to jail on Friday.

Sergio Irreza and Billy McCaslin were caught on camera last fall stealing more than $40,000 worth of merchandise from his Cherry Creek apartment, including Ware’s customized Super Bowl 50 championship ring.

Billy McCaslin (credit: Denver Police)

Billy McCaslin (credit: DPD)

Sergio Irreza (credit: CBS)

Sergio Irreza (credit: DPD)

Almost everything was recovered.

McCaslin will spend 60 days behind bars for the burglary and Irreza will spend 30 days in jail.

(credit: DeMarcus Ware/Twitter)

(credit: DeMarcus Ware/Twitter)

(credit: Denver Police)

(credit: Denver Police)

Last year, Ware posted photos on Twitter showing him posing with his ring, which is customized with his name on the side. The ring has 194 diamonds, totals 5.05 carats and is estimated to have cost upwards of $36,000.

“It’s not about a material thing, it’s about you going through my stuff and you’ve been in my house and that’s just the main thing so it doesn’t feel like home anymore,” Ware said.

