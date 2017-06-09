Colorado Woman Nominated For Position In Department Of Health And Human Services

June 9, 2017 4:49 PM

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – A Colorado woman has been nominated as the Assistant Secretary for Family Support at the Department of Health and Human Services.

Lynn A. Johnson currently serves as the Executive Director the Jefferson County Department of Human Services.

lynn johnson american public human services association Colorado Woman Nominated For Position In Department Of Health And Human Services

(credit: American Public Human Services Association)

Her credentials in government are extensive. She was Chief of Staff for former Lieutenant Governor Jane Norton, as well as Deputy Director for Policy and Human Services Policy Advisor for former Governor Bill Owens.

Johnson holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Northern Colorado and a Master’s Degree in Social Work from Arizona State University.

She graduated from the Federal Judicial Center’s National Leadership Development Program and the Senior Executives in State and Local Government program at the Harvard Kennedy School for Executive Education.

Johnson will need to undergo a confirmation process before taking office.

