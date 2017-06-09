Latest Forecast:

DENVER (CBS4) – A large ridge of high pressure will slowly move southeast of Colorado this weekend. This will transport warm and dry air from the deserts of New Mexico and Arizona directly into Colorado. And therefore temperatures will soar well into the 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the metro area.
Friday will likely be the warmest day in Denver since Labor Day last year with a high of 93°. The record for June 9 is 95° set in 2012.
It will also stay completely dry statewide through the weekend without even a slight chance for thunderstorms. That’s unusual for June in Colorado.
Plan on mountain temperatures in the 70s and 80s except 10,000 feet where it will stay in the 60s during the afternoon.
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.