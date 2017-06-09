Watch: Osprey Chicks On Live Cam From Boulder Fairgrounds

June 9, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Boulder County Fairgrounds, Longmont, Osprey, Osprey Cam

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Osprey chicks are visible on a live camera at the Boulder Fairgrounds.

Three chicks and their parents are visible in the camera.

Four chicks were all born near the end of May, but the second one passed away for an unknown reason days later.

The adult osprey can be identified by their different markings.

boulder faigrounds osprey cam Watch: Osprey Chicks On Live Cam From Boulder Fairgrounds

(credit: Boulder County Open Space / YouTube)

“The female Osprey has a ‘bib’ of dark feathers on her chest, whereas the male has an almost completely white chest.”

Osprey at the Boulder Reservoir are still awaiting for their eggs to hatch, which is expected to happen any day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
BIKE MS
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch