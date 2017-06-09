Watch: Osprey Chicks On Live Cam From Boulder Fairgrounds

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Osprey chicks are visible on a live camera at the Boulder Fairgrounds.
Three chicks and their parents are visible in the camera.
Four chicks were all born near the end of May, but the second one passed away for an unknown reason days later.
The adult osprey can be identified by their different markings.
“The female Osprey has a ‘bib’ of dark feathers on her chest, whereas the male has an almost completely white chest.”
Osprey at the Boulder Reservoir are still awaiting for their eggs to hatch, which is expected to happen any day.