City Shortens Building Permit Wait Following Hail Storm

June 8, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: Hail Damage, Hail Storm, Jefferson County, Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The wait is being shortened for building permits in Wheat Ridge.

After the costliest hail storm ever in Colorado, the city is now allowing homeowners and contractors to be able to apply for permits online.

hail building permits 5vo transfer frame 514 City Shortens Building Permit Wait Following Hail Storm

(credit: CBS)

Last month’s hail storm left many homes in Wheat Ridge with serious roof and other damage, and has shut down the nearby Colorado Mills Mall until the holiday season.

hail building permits 5vo transfer frame 1290 City Shortens Building Permit Wait Following Hail Storm

(credit: CBS)

hail building permits 5vo transfer frame 768 City Shortens Building Permit Wait Following Hail Storm

(credit: CBS)

A viewer tipped us off to this story after experiencing frustrating lines at the permit office, with some contractors claiming they were turned away.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch