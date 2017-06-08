City Shortens Building Permit Wait Following Hail Storm

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The wait is being shortened for building permits in Wheat Ridge.
After the costliest hail storm ever in Colorado, the city is now allowing homeowners and contractors to be able to apply for permits online.
Last month’s hail storm left many homes in Wheat Ridge with serious roof and other damage, and has shut down the nearby Colorado Mills Mall until the holiday season.
A viewer tipped us off to this story after experiencing frustrating lines at the permit office, with some contractors claiming they were turned away.