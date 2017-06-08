‘I Was Trying To Get A Gun’: Suspect Confesses In Jail

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One of the two men accused of trying to break into gun shops in Lakewood has confessed to CBS4’s Rick Sallinger during a jail interview.

“I rammed a car into a gun store,” said Travell Young who talked to CBS4 from behind bars.

When asked why, the 19-year-old replied, “I was trying to get a gun.”

Just before 3 a.m. Wednesday, thieves rammed a stolen car through the front door of The Gun Room near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Carr Street in Lakewood. The owner told CBS4 this is the second time his shop has been hit.

Barriers in the front of the store helped stop the thieves from getting in.

Agents started to check other gun stores in the area and found two cars in the parking lot of Green Mountain Guns on Yarrow Street, six miles south of The Gun Room. They say a man went up to the front door and tried to pull on the doors there.

Officers arrested Cortez Dennis and Young.

Young said he had seen some of the numerous other recent cases on the news where suspects rammed into gun stores and the thieves got away.

“It was more frequently than I thought. And I thought, I could do it, if they could do it. I’m smarter, I’ve never been in jail,” said Young.

He said after the unsuccessful attempt at The Gun Room in Lakewood, he and Dennis moved to another store but it was boarded up. That’s when he said they moved on to Green Mountain Guns.

Young said he only wanted to steal one gun, “I was going to keep my gun. I wasn’t going to take the extra guns, I just wanted my own gun.”

When asked if he regretted his actions, Young replied, “Hell, yes. I can’t take it back though. You do the crime, you got to do the time.”

Young also wanted to say this, “I’d like to tell my mom and dad ‘I love you all.'”

Young and his alleged accomplice Dennis will likely appear in court next week.