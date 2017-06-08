Company: Faulty A-Line Crossings Will Never Be Fixed

DENVER (CBS4) – The company responsible for the glitchy A-Line light rail crossings say they’ll never be fixed.

In fact, the company admits it has not done any work on them in months.

The Denver Business Journal first reported the news with a letter from the company sent to RTD. The company wants to get out of its contract and walk away from it.

According to the letter, the crossing gate issue will never be resolved, and the company is placing most of the blame on federal regulators.

Since the A-Line opened last April, and the B-Line followed in July, officers and personnel have manned each road where the train passes.

Late last month the private company that funded the project – Denver Transit Partners – says not a single crossing has been approved by the Federal Railway Administration.

The letter says no work has been done to improve the issues with the crossing gates since February, and that technology doesn’t exist to meet federal requirements – mainly because those requirements are subjective.

In the end, according to the letter, the private companies funding the rail lines feel they’ll never reach point where they can make money, so they want out.

RTD did not respond to calls and emails requesting comment.