Twitter Latches On To Comey’s ‘Lordy’ Quote During Hearing

June 8, 2017 1:47 PM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter users have latched on to former FBI director James Comey’s use of “lordy” during his Capitol Hill testimony about his interaction with President Donald Trump.

Comey told senators Thursday morning, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” in referring to his meetings with Trump.

The term quickly became a trending topic on Twitter. Former New York City U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was also fired by Trump, echoed Comey’s statement , writing, “We can all agree with Jim Comey that, Lordy, we hope there are tapes.”

gettyimages 693808890 Twitter Latches On To Comeys Lordy Quote During Hearing

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“Captain America” actor Chris Evans quickly weighed in , saying he wanted Comey’s phrase on a T-shirt.

For those unaccustomed to hearing the word, dictionary maker Merriam-Webster tweeted a definition and joked Comey still had time use old-fashioned terms like “gadzooks” or “gramercy.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

