Denver Zoo To Welcome New Tiger This Summer

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Zoo will welcome a new tiger this summer.
Martin, a three-year-old Amur tiger, will be imported from Russia’s Moscow Zoo as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.
“Denver Zoo is extremely excited for Martin to arrive,” Denver Zoo Vice President for Animal Care Brian Aucone said in a statement. “We are proud to participate internationally to help save these amazing creatures be connecting them with our guests as ambassadors for their species.”
Amur tigers are facing extinction, and are considered endangered. Martin is being brought to the Denver Zoo to breed with their lone female tiger, six-year-old Nikita.
Upon arrival, Martin will not immediately be on exhibit in the zoo’s new habitat, The Edge, but instead be in routine quarantine behind-the-scenes.
Martin was born at the Moscow Zoo in June, 2014, and now weights an estimated 450 pounds.