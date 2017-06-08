SUV Smashes Into Building Overnight, Driver Critically Injured

DENVER (CBS4) – An SUV smashed into a business overnight, sending a woman to the hospital.
It happened at about 1:20 a.m. in the area of Federal Boulevard and West Florida Avenue.
Firefighters had to cut apart the vehicle in order to free the driver.
Investigators say that the vehicle was northbound on Federal when the driver went through the stop light at Florida at an extremely fast rate of speed. She then clipped two cars and hit a bus stop bench before crashing into the building.
One of the other drivers suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital in critical condition.