Man Arrested, Accused Of Threatening Students At School

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– A 21-year-old has been arrested, accused of threatening children and staff at a school in Brighton.
Staff told police that Isaiah Padilla came to Foundations Academy, located at 340 S. 45th Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, hoping to pick up two children from a summer program.
After Padilla was told the children were not there, staff asked him to leave.
They say he appeared intoxicated while he wandered around campus and later told staff he had a gun.
All the children were evacuated. Police later arrested Padilla and he was booked into the Adams County Detention Facility on charges of felony menacing and interfering with students, faculty or staff of an educational institution.