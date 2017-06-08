Al Capone, Bonnie And Clyde Items Up For Auction

June 8, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Al Capone, Bonnie and Clyde, Gangsters Outlaws and Lawmen Auction

BOSTON (AP) — Jewelry that belonged to Al Capone and Bonnie and Clyde and legal documents pertaining to the infamous gangsters are on the auction block.

The “Gangsters, Outlaws and Lawmen” auction being handled by Boston-based RR Auction includes Capone’s platinum and diamond pocket watch that demonstrates his desire to be perceived not as a criminal but as an elegant gentleman. The rounded triangular watch includes 72 cut diamonds on the front, a platinum face and the initials A.C. on the reverse.

gettyimages 3291588 Al Capone, Bonnie And Clyde Items Up For Auction

circa 1930: The gangster Al (Alphonse) Capone, (1899 – 1947). (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

Another item being auctioned is a silver-plated, three-headed snake ring that Clyde Barrow made for Bonnie Parker while in jail. Barrow was a skilled amateur craftsman who engaged in jewelry making, woodworking and leathercraft behind bars.

Online bidding begins June 15. The live auction is June 24.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch