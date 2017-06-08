A Crime-Fighting Disappointment, Dog Finds Home With Governor

June 8, 2017 6:38 PM

QUEENSLAND, Australia (CBS4) – A dog who flunked out of police academy for “being too sociable” has found a new home with the provincial governor.

“Gavel” liked to meet strangers instead of tackling criminals. Police in Australia felt the German Shepherd “did not display the necessary aptitude for a life on the front line.”

While the dog was being fostered at his residence, Queensland’s governor Paul de Jersey gave his furry friend a new job.

“He has outgrown four ceremonial coats, undergone a career change (his official title is now Gavel VRD, ‘Vice-Regal Dog’), and brought untold joy to the lives of the governor, Mrs de Jersey, Government House staff, and the thousands of Queenslanders who have since visited the estate,” the office of the Governor said.

good dog 5 from qld gov fb A Crime Fighting Disappointment, Dog Finds Home With Governor

(credit: Facebook/Governor of Queensland)

Gavel got his promotion in February, after a trial as a ceremonial participant.

Citizens are told that for what he lacks in crime-fighting skills, he makes up for in his official duties of welcoming guests and tours to the governor’s residence.

Gavel also has a role in special state ceremonies. He has a custom-made uniform emblazoned with the state emblems of Queensland.

good dog 6 from qld gov fb A Crime Fighting Disappointment, Dog Finds Home With Governor

(credit: Facebook/Governor of Queensland)

“We hope Gavel’s with us for a long, long time into the future,” Governor de Jersey told 7 News Brisbane.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch