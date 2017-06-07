Trump Nominates Colorado Justice For Federal Appeals Court

June 7, 2017 3:02 PM
Filed Under: Allison Eid, Colorado Supreme Court, Donald Trump

DENVER (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated Allison Eid, an associate Colorado Supreme Court justice, to serve on the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Eid was nominated Wednesday to fill the seat left vacant by Neil Gorsuch, now serving on the U.S. Supreme Court. Her nomination goes before the U.S. Senate.

Allison Eid (credit: courts.state.co.us)

Eid has served on the state Supreme Court since 2006. She’s a former state solicitor general and clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Last year, Trump listed Eid as a candidate for a Supreme Court pick to replace the late Justice Samuel Alito. He eventually settled on Gorsuch, who was confirmed in April.

