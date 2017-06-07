Homeowner’s Live Security Video Helps Catch Porch Thief

By Karen Morfitt

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A homeowner in Englewood got his revenge on a man who tried to steal packages from his porch.

Kyle Feno was at work when he received a notification on his phone that someone was at his door.

“We were finishing up a conference call so I just watched him for a while; saw he was acting a little suspicious,” he said.

Miles away from home, Feno was able to pull up a live feed from the camera embedded in his doorbell. He saw a man he did not recognize lurking outside of his apartment.

“He was looking under the doormat and checking the door handles, pounding on our door and our neighbor’s door,” Feno said.

Feno said at first he wasn’t sure what to think.

“When he starts reaching in his pocket for something and he turns around and puts a sticker over the camera and you can see the look in his eye was up to no good,” he said.

That thief would eventually leave with the neighbor’s package, but Feno had already alerted security, who then called police.

“They were able to catch him, he didn’t get far since they were able to get here so quickly,” Feno said.

The man was arrested with the stolen goods in hand and will now have to explain what he was doing in court.

