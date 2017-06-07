‘Best Time Of Year To Experience’ Phenomenon At Sand Dunes

ALAMOSA, Colo. (CBS4) – This June could be one of the best times of the year to visit the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.
“Medano Creek is now approaching peak flow!” the park posted to Facebook.
Peak flow, or what they also call “surge flow,” is a “globally rare natural phenomenon where creek water flows in waves across the sand.”
During much the rest of the year, the creek flows so shallowly that it’s easy to walk across with little concern of even getting wet. But now, later than usual, the creek will be running at its peak.
This experience “only exists in a few places on Earth, and Medano Creek is considered the best place in the world to experience surge flow!”