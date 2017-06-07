NFL GM: ‘Peyton Manning Will Be President One Day’

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – At least one person thinks former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning will be president one day.
That’s according to the Bleacher Report, who quoted the anonymous AFC general manager after Manning was photographed on a golf outing with current President Donald Trump.
“Peyton Manning will be president one day,” the GM reportedly said.
Despite what the general manager said, according to B/R, Manning has said that he has “no interest in the political world.”
Still, that doesn’t mean some don’t want to see it, especially in Tennessee, where it’s believed he could be a dominant candidate after attending college there.
“He’s a Tennessee hero, and if he should ever choose to use his legendary determination, knowledge and drive in politics, he would be an extremely formidable candidate,” Tennessee state party chairman Scott Golden said.
Many in the locker room agree.
“If he was to become a politician, I assume he’d be incredible at it,” said Pat McAfee, who joined the Colts before Manning’s last three years with the team. “He’s a leader, a tireless worker and a fabulous communicator. I don’t know much about politics, but I think if you have those three traits, you have a chance of being a real world-changer. I hope he gets into it someday; would be great for our country.”
