New Safety Program Aims To Reduce Opioid Overdoses

June 7, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Adam Barkin, Colorado Hospital Association, Lone Tree, Sky Ridge

By Jennifer Brice

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– Opioid deaths are a big problem in Colorado. Some 33,000 people die from opioid overdoses each year in the U.S. Colorado has the 12th highest rate of misuse and abuse of those prescriptions.

The Colorado Hospital Association has a new safety program that is now in eight local hospitals.

opioid er safety 6pkg frame 196 New Safety Program Aims To Reduce Opioid Overdoses

(credit: CBS)

Pain is the number one reason people go to an emergency room and many doctors realize they need to change their habits when administering them.

The Emergency Department Medical Director, Dr. Adam Barkin, at Sky Ridge says four out of five heroin users begin their addiction with misuse of a pain medication.

opioid er safety 6pkg frame 748 New Safety Program Aims To Reduce Opioid Overdoses

CBS4’s Jennifer Brice interviews Dr. Adam Barkin, ER Medical Director with Sky Ridge (credit: CBS)

“We as physicians, I think, had helped create this problem by prescribing opioids and ultimately we decided we need to be part of the solution,” said Barkin.

Sky Ridge is now one of eight emergency rooms training staff with new guidelines on treating pain in Colorado.

opioid er safety 6pkg frame 1047 New Safety Program Aims To Reduce Opioid Overdoses

Sky Ridge Medical Center (credit: CBS)

The Colorado Hospital Association (CHA) says the goal is to cut down on administering opioids inside ER’s and offer less addictive medicines.

Diane Rossi Mackay, with CHA, says the participating hospitals will focus in on a patient’s pain to treat it.

opioid er safety 6pkg frame 1393 New Safety Program Aims To Reduce Opioid Overdoses

Diane Rossi Mackay, with the Colorado Hospital Association (credit: CBS)

“You have a migraine; I’m going to treat that migraine. You have kidney stone; I am going to treat that kidney stone,” said Rossi Mackay.

She says that is a new and different approach in an ER, “It gives Physician’s choices now and opioids are like a second, a rescue drug.”

opioid er safety 6pkg frame 1363 New Safety Program Aims To Reduce Opioid Overdoses

Sky Ridge Medical Center (credit: CBS)

Doctors in participating hospitals will screen patients for addiction tendencies, offer alternatives to opioids first, and use the prescription drug monitoring system; a program that tracks patients who get prescriptions from multiple doctors.

The pilot hospitals include: Swedish Medical Center (Englewood), Boulder Community Health (BCH) and BCH Community Medical Center Emergency Room (Boulder), Gunnison Valley Health (Gunnison), Medical Center of the Rockies (Loveland) and UCHealth-Greeley Emergency & Surgery Center (Greeley), Poudre Valley Hospital & UCHealth Emergency Room – Harmony (Fort Collins), Sedgwick County Health Center (Julesburg), Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree) and Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs).

opioid er safety 6pkg frame 936 New Safety Program Aims To Reduce Opioid Overdoses

Sky Ridge Medical Center (credit: CBS)

Barkin says ER’s historically have focused on giving shorter prescriptions, but even a small amount of opioids can create addiction in people who have the propensity for it.

“Even a short prescription of opioids can end up in the wrong person’s hand,” he adds.

Those hospitals chosen for the pilot program, the CHA says, are located in opioid addiction hotbeds. Those are regions of Colorado struggling with more opioid addictions than most.

Jennifer Brice is a reporter with CBS4 focusing on crime and courts. Follow her on Facebook or on Twitter @CBS4Jenn.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

WATCH THE TONY AWARDS ON CBS4
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
BIKE MS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch