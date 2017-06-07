Latest Forecast: Few Strong Storms Into The Early Evening

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms will take us into the early evening hours today.
Some will contain locally heavy rain, small hail, dangerous lightning and gusty wind. A few storms will rumble well into the nighttime hours on the eastern plains.
A large ridge of high pressure will control Colorado’s weather heading into the weekend and it’ll bring some of the warmest temperatures we’ve seen since last September.
While there will be a slight chance for a few afternoon storms each day the main story will be near record heat by Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
