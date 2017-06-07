Latest Forecast: Few Strong Storms Into The Early Evening

June 7, 2017 1:41 PM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Scattered showers and thunderstorms will take us into the early evening hours today.

Some will contain locally heavy rain, small hail, dangerous lightning and gusty wind. A few storms will rumble well into the nighttime hours on the eastern plains.

A large ridge of high pressure will control Colorado’s weather heading into the weekend and it’ll bring some of the warmest temperatures we’ve seen since last September.

While there will be a slight chance for a few afternoon storms each day the main story will be near record heat by Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

